BD urges int’l community to shelter Rohingyas floating at Bay





Referring to international community's continuous call on Bangladesh, the foreign minister has urged all the countries to take effective steps quickly to resolve the Rohingya crisis. He said no other country in the region is being requested to share the burden in a similar way.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called for a shared responsibility of neighbourhood countries and developed nations in sheltering Rohingyas as UK's state minister for its foreign and commonwealth office called him over the 500 reportedly stranded Rohingyas in Bay of Bengal.

"In terms of number 500 is not a big figure when Bangladesh has sheltered over 1.1 million Rohingyas on humanitarian ground despite our resource constraints as a developing country," an official familiar with the talks quoted Momen as telling the British minister.

"But, they are not within the Bangladesh boundary", according to a statement of the Foreign Ministry.

It said the British state minister Lord Ahmad called Momen late Monday and requested Dhaka to allow entry of boats carrying 500 Rohigyas to land in the country's southwestern coast.

It said Momen told him that the boats were not on the Bangladesh coastlines and wondered why Bangladesh alone was being asked to provide them the refuge, discarding other countries in the region.

He said the other countries in South and South East Asia and developed nations as well should simultaneously shoulder responsibilities of providing refuge to the displaced people.

Momen, the statement said, suggested that the UK as well could send a Royal ship to rescue the stranded Rohingyas in the mid sea and shelter them.

The foreign minister feared that the situation could prompt the remaining Rohingyas in Myanmar's Rakhine state could try to enter Bangladesh as military crackdowns were still underway to kill them and oust the ethnic minority people from their homeland.

Yet, Momen regretted, different countries including European Union kept on investing in Myanmar and the human rights bodies are not vocal over the issues.

The Bangladesh foreign minister said many Bangladeshi expatriate workers become jobless and exposed to extreme sufferings in some Middle Eastern countries amid COVID-19 shutdowns and sought British support for them on humanitarian ground.

"The developed world including the UK should be vocal in retaining their (migrant workers in ME) jobs under humanitarian ground," the statement quoted him as saying.

Momen also urged UK cooperation so the British buyers refrain from canceling their orders for Bangladesh garments products during this global crisis exposing the RMG sector to a difficult situation.

He urged the UK to make a special fund to keep rolling the supply chain of the readymade garments in the UK amid coronavirus pandemic and post COVID-19 period.

The foreign minister also informed the British sate minister that Bangladesh would send medical supply to the UK as a gift for helping British government combating deadly coronavirus.

The British minister's call came as international media reports suggested that two boats carrying an estimated 500 Rohingya women, men and children - were floating on the sea after their failed attempt to land in Malaysia, where they denied entry.





















