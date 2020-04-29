Video
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 10:59 AM
UPDF man among two shot dead in Khagrachhari

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

KHAGRACHHARI, Apr 28: A local and an activist of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) were shot dead by unidentified criminals in Maddya Banchhara area under Dighinala upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Angel Chakma alias Babu, 37, son of Sushil Chakma, and Sudibya Chakma, 35, son of Birendra Mohon Chakma of the upazila.
Uttam Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station, said a gang of criminals attacked the house of Dilip Chakma where Sudibya and Angel were playing chess.  The gang shot Sudibya and Angel point blank and fled the scene. Both died instantly.
In a statement, Aongya Marma, organiser of UPDF (Prasit Group) Khagrachhari unit, said Angel was an activist of their organization. He condemned the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the killer.












