

Higher number of infected cases causes worry



It was really unexpected that despite having so many efficient doctors and well equipped, facilitated hospitals the death toll would soar up in the metropolis. Understandably, with nearly 300 doctors infected, it is likely that the physicians are sceptic to get into the field by shouldering death risks.



However, if we compare the recovery rate in the neighbouring countries it shows a grim picture. The recovery rates in neighbouring India and Pakistan are 22.24 per cent and 23.1 per cent respectively. And in Bangladesh the death rate was 2.8 percent against the recovery rate of 2.2 per cent. The recovery rates in the USA, Italy, Spain, Turkey and France are 11.9 per cent, 31.3 per cent, 42 per cent, 20.7 per cent and 27.2 per cent respectively so far.



This statistics is rather discouraging as this situation could have been tackled in an organized way from the beginning. With respect on the quality of doctors, there was a higher chance that experienced doctors could have provided critical patients with better and impactful treatment; therefore the fatality rate would have been reduced and increasing number in recovery cases.











Till now the fatality rate is higher in Dhaka. Still it is not too late. We need to handle this pandemic crisis in more strategic ways. The doctors and health workers are the frontline warriors and they need to coordinate it more tactfully. In our country mismanagement sometimes becomes the culprit of any good beginning. Moreover, in the suburban and rural areas where the experienced doctors may not reach during this lockdown, video conferencing can be done for giving proper instructions.



After 49 days of the first recorded Covid-19 case, it has been observed that Bangladesh appears to be the only country in the world where the death rate of the pandemic is higher than the recovery rate. The current statistics of Directorate General of Health Services shows that, 5, 416 people have been infected with Coronavirus, 145 died and only 122 have recovered so far. It has been reported several times, many doctors and health workers are not efficient enough and some of them are treating them with negligence. Furthermore, numerous health experts have blamed mismanagement in the treatment of patients and failure in engaging specialised doctors in the fight against the deadly virus.