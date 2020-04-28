Video
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:25 AM
Price hike of daily essentials during Ramadan

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020

Dear Sir

The price hike of daily essentials is a common affair in the holy month of Ramadan in our country. This year soaring prices of daily essentials in Ramadan have made an extra burden on the hardcore poor and middle class people when hundreds of thousands of consumers are struggling with reduced income due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Some analysts said that syndicates are active in the kitchen market as like every year and they would try to destabilise the kitchen market by creating an artificial crisis during the month of Ramadan through importers, wholesalers and retailers. It is to be pointed out that transport problems could be a caused by the sudden demand for relief activities and scarcity of workers in the sector but supply shortage is not the main reason behind the price hike. The syndicate circles are dominating the market behind the scene.





Whatever the reasons behind the price hike of daily essentials, the businessmen honestly and consciousness are vital for stable market in our country. Now we urged the government to strongly monitor the kitchen markets and ensure fair price of the daily essentials.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



