

Should the IMF be an international lender of last resort?



Amid growing concerns about the real implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, EM countries are, once again, the line of fire. International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a lending capacity of USD 1 trillion to respond to unprecedented calls from emergency financing from more than 100 countries and subsequently approving a short term liquidity line for countries with very strong economic fundamentals and exploring additional tools to help meet countries' financing needs to support members in managing economic and social fallout of pandemic.



While developed countries can and should fund massive fiscal stimuli by issuing debt at interest rates close to zero, EMs are at the short end of the flight to quality likely they face a sudden stop, widening of credit spreads and swelling exchange rate pressure, in addition to the generalized decline in global demand and, in most cases, terms of trade. Central banks in EM countries therefore have only a very limited ability to successfully engage in a LLR operation.



However, liquidity provided by an International LLR does not have these undesirable consequences, and in helping to stabilize the value of the domestic currency, it strengthens domestic balance sheets as well. Moreover, an LLR may be able to prevent contagion, the situation in which a successful speculative attack on one EM currency leads to attacks on other EM countries, spreading financial and economic disruption as it goes.



Conversely, support from an ILLR brings risks of its own, especially the risk that the perception it is standing ready to bail out irresponsible financial institutions may lead to excessive risk taking of the sort that makes financial crisis more likely. An ILLR must find ways to limit moral hazard problem, or it can actually make the situation worse. The ILLR can make it clear that will extend liquidity only to governments that put the proper measure in place to prevent excessive risk taking.

In addition, it can reduce the incentives of risk taking by restricting the ability of governments to bail out stockholders and large uninsured creditors of domestic financial institutions. One problem that arises for international organizations like IMF engaged in LLR operations is that if IMF doesn't come to the rescue in adverse situation, the EM country will suffer extreme suffering and potential political wavering.



Keeping in mind, an ILLR is qualitatively different from a system of central bank exchanges, in that it should be largely available on demand, rather than selectively at the lender�s discretion. In turn, it is also different from traditional self-insurance wherein the central bank acts as the domestic LLR of the banking sector, since, in the presence of an ILLR, the central bank does not need to hoard liquidity during good times.



In the event of a global risk, only the issuers of last resort, countries that can issue reserve assets to attract liquidity in bad times; can retain the systemic liquidity risk in good times without a robust carrying cost. In such global risk events, all but the issuers of last resort are likely to face dollar shortages at the same time, and hence, risk pooling and diversification do not work well against systemic shocks.



As such, how can these issuers of last resort provide liquidity to the rest of the world when needed? Increase the IMF capital, which, while a welcome addition, may take long to materialize and would likely be channeled through the existing facilities. Eventually, the dispute about the financial planning has been and still is less about credit risk than it is about politics.



Remember, political will of a few players with the key to promote global financial stability in a broader and less discretionary way. Once again, a crisis is testing whether the international community is ready to pay the price. IMF has taken on the role of an international lender of last resort as central banks in EM countries are unlikely to be able to perform LLR operation successfully. International lender of the last resort like the IMF is needed to thwart financial instability.



However, the IMF's role as an ILLR creates a serious moral hazard problem that can encourage excessive risk taking and make a financial crisis more likely, but avoiding the problem may be politically hard to do. In addition it needs to be able to provide liquidity quickly during a crisis in order to keep manageable the amount of funds lent.



Indeed, there is a need for international lender of last resort, and IMF has played this role and keep limit the moral hazard problem in a balance manner is an ultimate challenge. Also, lend only to countries with good bank supervision and good debt service quality track record historically. More importantly, IMF role as ILLR should be speedy and frequent.

Finally, the IMF should continue to play a leading role in crisis response. The debate on whether the world will be better off with the IMF operating as an ILLR is currently a hot one. Much attention is being focused on making the IMF more effective in performing this role, and redesign of the IMF is at the center of proposals for a new international financial planning to help reduce international financial volatility. And IMF members should be willing to acknowledge the unprecedented nature of the crisis and allow their funds to be deployed even when debt sustainability is uncertain. Remember, everyone would be better off.



Md Harun-Or-Rashid works at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)





















