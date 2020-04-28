

Did the virus leak out of the Lab?



Obviously, the assessment, made by more than half-a-dozen scientists familiar with lab accidents and how research on coronaviruses is conducted, has cast doubts on recent claims that a mistake may have unleashed the coronavirus on the world.



The accident theory had been advanced by the Trump administration in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a set of State Department documents had been leaked out to the Washington Post--which pointed towards the US safety concerns at labs in Wuhan the city, where the virus emerged. Intelligence agencies are currently assessing the possibility of an accident, and last Wednesday, President Trump promised "a very thorough examination" of events.



As the novel coronavirus causing corona virus to spread across our planet with positive cases surpassing 3.0 million today (April 26, 2020), and the global demises in excess of 206,000 souls. The high numbers have transmitted misinformation waves and distrust throughout the globe.



One persistent myth has remained unknown n circulation, that this virus called SARS-CoV-2, was created by scientists for biological research, and escaped from the home lab in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.



A new analysis of SARS-CoV-2 may finally put that latter idea to bed. A group of researchers compared the genome of this novel coronavirus with the seven other corona viruses, known to have infected humans: SARS, MERS and SARS-CoV-2, which can cause severe disease; along with HKU1, NL63, OC43 and 229E, which typically caused just mild symptoms-the researchers had shared this info in the International Science Journal.



Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus, and this has been confirmed in the journal article.



Kristian Andersen, associate professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research, and his colleagues looked at the genetic template for the spike proteins that protrude from the surface of the virus. The corona virus uses these spikes to grab the outer walls of its host's cells and then enter these cells. They specifically looked at the gene sequences responsible for two key features of these spike proteins: the grabber, called the receptor-binding domain, that hooks onto host cells; and the so-called cleavage site that has allowed the virus to open and enter those cells.



That analysis showed that the "hook" part of the spike had evolved to target, which is a receptor on the outside of the human cells known as ACE2, involved in blood pressure regulation. It is so effective at attaching to human cells that the researchers said the spike proteins were the result of natural selection and not genetic engineering.



And the reason: SARS-CoV-2 is very closely related to the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which fanned across the globe nearly 20 years ago. Scientists have studied how SARS-CoV differs from SARS-CoV-2--with several key letter changes in the genetic code. Yet in computer simulations, the mutations in SARS-CoV-2 don't seem to work very well at helping the virus bind to human cells. If scientists had deliberately engineered this virus, they wouldn't have chosen mutations that computer models suggest won't work.



But it has turned out, nature is smarter than scientists, and the novel coronavirus found a way to mutate that was better--and completely different--from anything scientists could have created, the study found.



Could this be just another nail in the coffin of "escaped from evil lab" theory? The overall molecular structure of this virus is distinct from the known coronaviruses and instead most closely resembles viruses found in bats and pangolins that had been little studied and never known to cause humans any harm.



If someone were seeking to engineer a new coronavirus as a pathogen, they would have constructed it from the backbone of a virus known to cause the illness.



Where did the virus come from? A research group had noticeably come up with two possible scenarios for the origin of SARS-CoV-2 in humans. One scenario follows the original stories for a few other recent coronaviruses that have wreaked havoc in human populations. In that scenario, we contracted the virus directly from an animal--civets in the case of SARS and camels in the case of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the researchers suggest that animal was a bat, which transmitted the virus to another intermediate animal (possibly a pangolin, some scientists have said) that brought the virus to humans.



In that possible scenario, the genetic features that make the new coronavirus so effective at infecting human cells (its pathogenic powers) would have been in place before hopping on to humans.



In the other scenario, those pathogenic features would have evolved only after the virus jumped from its animal host to humans. Some coronaviruses that originated in pangolins have a "hook structure" (that receptor binding domain) similar to that of SARS-CoV-2. In that way, a pangolin either directly or indirectly passed its virus onto a human host.

Then, once inside a human host, the virus could have evolved to have its other stealth feature - the cleavage site that lets it easily break into human cells. Once it developed that capacity, the researchers said, the coronavirus would be even more capable of spreading between people.



Reams of available technical detail could help scientists forecast the future of this pandemic. If the virus did enter human cells in a pathogenic form, that raises the probability of future outbreaks. The virus could still be circulating in the animal population and might again jump to humans, ready to cause an outbreak.



However, the chances of such future outbreaks are lower if the virus must first enter the human population and then evolve the pathogenic properties.



Whatever the cause, of the mighty spread of CV-19, the damage to humanity has already been done. Let's hope we can all help to contain the evil!



The writer is former educator based in Chicago















