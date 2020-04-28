

With policy support factories could be opened in gradual process



As the general holidays are being extended time to time and it is yet to be confirmed what may happen in the coming days, like many other countries of the world Bangladesh can open the factories gradually with formulating few policies supports.



China has already opened it's almost all the factories gradually and India also planning to open some factories soon.

Garments industries have huge number of workers unlike other textile mills such as spinning, weaving and dyeing. They have very less number of workers therefore such mills can run with precautionary measures with maintaining workers safety and social distance.



If we think overall situation of the economy along with COVID 19, the first priority is safety of workers, next is their income assurance (job + salary). I think safety protection of Covid-19 may be possible for small and medium sizes of factories. A very important issue is to pay salaries to workers of local factories.



We know local textile mills including 70 per cent under Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) are fulfilling local demands, making approximately 7 billion meters of fabrics per year, with 78-85 per cent of value additions including paying vat on yarns, vat on gas & electricity, source tax, customs duty plus income tax, etc.



But despite this huge contribution to the national economy and as a strong backward linkage industry local mills are not getting any loan from bank at 2 per cent or 4.5 per cent Interest. So at this stage of continuous halt of production how the textile mills will pay workers salary?



In this case once the government allows to open some small textiles markets gradually like as Shekherchar Hatt, Madabdi grey fabrics Hatt, Madabdi yarns market, Tan Bazar, Tangail, Serajgonj, Pabna, Derma Jamdani hatt, Islampur & other wholesale yarns / fabrics markets some cash flow could be available in this textile and other fabrics related business sectors. For wholesale market order can be placed over phones, supply yarns / fabrics by transports and payments can be settled through bank to bank.



Retail shops in different place could be opened time to time then money movements will be started from ground level if sale takes place. Mill owners can at least arrange some fund from sales which can finally be used for factory salaries and pay suppliers partially.



Spinning, weaving, dyeing and sizing factories runs 8 hrs x 3 shifts so manpower are very less and easy to maintaining their safety.



In a weaving factory one weaver can operate 8 looms and can maintain 6-8 meter distance with each other. In sizing machines: max 3-4 persons in long space. Their minimum distance 6-8 meters. Spinning mills have huge area in blow room. I believe it is easy to maintain in carding machine 5 meters, drawing machine 5 meters, Roving machine 6 meters, Ring frames 8-12 meters and finishing 3- 4 meters distance respectively.



As most 50 per cent workers are living in the local area or they are staying in their respected companies' mill quarters. Many have already been in their owners' quarters for the last 30 days.



As from next orders factories will go their production at 50 per cent capacity, half of the workers and gradually runs for 100 per cent in easy way.



I request all of our policy makers and the officials to analyze the matter seriously with protection of COVID-19 being the first priority then ensure jobs of workers in our local textile industries.



The writer is a Chairman of the Little Group and a former BTMA director















