General guidelines to any discovery: Currently nonfunctional in BD







The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, is the Drug Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh. This DGDA supervises and implements all prevailing Drug Regulations in the country and regulates all activities related to import, procurement of raw and packing materials, production and import of finished drugs, export, sales, pricing, etc. Similar to the US-FDA, DGDA is the authority either denying or approving any new discovery. Unfortunately, this system is broken, not working.

GonoUniversity just displayed a great example how vulnerable our systems as a whole. The discovery unit developed a kit and claimed100% successful without doing any proper testing or if they had done some testing, they didn't present it to the drug administration or to the public. Instead of providing guidelines BD drug admin people seemed played hide-and-seek. This whole back and forth confrontation between these two groups clearly indicates the limitation of drug admin people. Today, we are in lack of practice of doing research in bench and extremely out of knowledge how the lab discovery can be taken from bench to bed.



Our situation is like a car without a driver. If the car is broken, we go to a mechanic shop to fix it or if we can afford, buy a new car. All these will work perfectly ok as long we have a driver who can drive the car. Unfortunately, we don't have a driver and our new car is useless.



GonoUniversity kit should have been tested by making a small study in 20-80 samples including patients and healthy volunteers and then the data should have been submitted to drug administration for critical review. This part is missing.

In an exceptional situation like COVID19 pandemic, govt could make the requirement little flexible saying we cooperate with your need but we never give you the green signal until the test data show highest level of sensitivity or specificity. This level of approval helps new discovery but still does not compromise the quality. US-FDA has approved most of the serological tests against COVID-19 as conditional, only for research not for patient diagnosis.



On the other hand, Gono University approach was very misleading, either they were not aware with a system or they were looking for a short-cut way to get approval and run testing immediately in mass population. Keep in mind, their methodology itself also highly questionable if we visit WHO sites for clear directions of how and which ground antibody/antigen test would be helpful.



In summary, we do have three essential groups: consumers, discovery units and approval agency. Approval agency functions as a check point before any invention goes out for consumers. It is the time to fix this network.

The writer writes from Maryland, USA



















