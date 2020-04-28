Video
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020
BB announces Tk 100b lending scheme for SMEs

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank has announced a Tk 100 billion refinancing fund to provide working capital for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the nationwide shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
The fund will form part of the government's Tk 200 billion stimulus package for SMEs aimed at mitigating the impact of the lockdown.
The central bank issued an outline on lending under the scheme for banks and financial institutions on Monday, reports bdnews24.com.
The interest rate on the loans has been capped at 9 per cent, of which the government will subsidise 4.5 per cent, according to the notice. The borrower will pay rest 4.5 per cent interest rate.



