Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:24 AM
latest
Home Business

Remittance inflow falls by 40 pc in first 3 weeks of April

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Shamsul Huda

The country's remittance inflow fell by 40 per cent in first three weeks of April to $664 million compared to the same period in March, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB).
The fall in remittance inflow has been caused after the coronavirus outbreak, that rendered a large number of Bangladesh expatriate workers jobless abroad mainly in the Middle Eastern countries.
 Abdul Mannan,  a senior banker working at a private bank however, hoped that the remittance inflow would increase in the coming months if the pandemic subsides.
He said his SahahJalal Islami Bank generally handles a good amount of incoming remittances, but this it was falling substantially. He said almost all the banks were facing the same situation and due to fall of inward remittance dollar was becoming stronger against local currency. According to a World Bank data remittances to South Asia are projected to decline by 22 per cent to $109 billion in 2020.
The deceleration in remittances to the South Asian region in 2020 is driven by the global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as oil price declines.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB announces Tk 100b lending scheme for SMEs
Banks asked to extend import usance period
Remittance inflow falls by 40 pc in first 3 weeks of April
Three Cellcos demand additional spectrum
Keep open NBR offices at least partially
BATB announces 400 percent cash dividend
BB builds Tk 15,000cr fund to support banks, NBFIs
BUILD for quick disbursement of stimulus packages


Latest News
Italy says face masks less important than distancing
Global death toll reaches 211,537
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
DR Congo attacks kill 43
Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban deal: UN
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Momen asks envoys to protect expatriate workers’ job in ME
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
Most Read News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines
No chance to test Gonoshasthaya kit without approval
7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft