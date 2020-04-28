Remittance inflow falls by 40 pc in first 3 weeks of April





The fall in remittance inflow has been caused after the coronavirus outbreak, that rendered a large number of Bangladesh expatriate workers jobless abroad mainly in the Middle Eastern countries.

Abdul Mannan, a senior banker working at a private bank however, hoped that the remittance inflow would increase in the coming months if the pandemic subsides.

He said his SahahJalal Islami Bank generally handles a good amount of incoming remittances, but this it was falling substantially. He said almost all the banks were facing the same situation and due to fall of inward remittance dollar was becoming stronger against local currency. According to a World Bank data remittances to South Asia are projected to decline by 22 per cent to $109 billion in 2020.

The deceleration in remittances to the South Asian region in 2020 is driven by the global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as oil price declines.

















