

Prices of essentials take 10 to 30pc leap upwards

According to sources, prices of lentil, vegetables, garlic, sugar, grams, edible oil have increased 10 to 30 per cent and beef 10 per cent, while poultry and egg prices showed a slight fall.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found, rice prices increased Tk 10 to Tk15 per kg in last one year. Coarse Sawrna rice was selling at Tk 50 to Tk 52 per kg while BR-28 at Tk 54 to Tk 56 which was sold at Tk 36 to Tk 38 per kg last year. Moreover, Jirasail was sold at Tk 64 to Tk 68 per kg compared to Tk 40 and Kalijira at Tk 105 compared to Tk 90 to Tk 100 last year. Najirshail (fine) rice was retailed at Tk 68 to Tk 70 per kg and its standard variety at Tk 52 to Tk 55 a kg.

Anisur Rahman, a rice trader of the Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer, the price of rice of all varieties has increased abnormally this year due to outbreak of coronavirus. Coarse rice prices have risen the most. Nizam Uddin, Secretary General of the Babu Bazar Rice Traders Association said the price of rice increased this time every year. But this year the rice price increased abnormally due to outbreak of coronavirus. Many people are distributing rice to the needy people. As a result, the coarse rice demand has risen and prices have hiked.

He said the stock of the old rice is almost exhausted. It will take another next month for the new rice to arrive. So before April, the price of rice will not drop, he said. Onion prices doubled due to coronavirus panic-buying coronavirus panic-buying of onion caused unusual rise in prices of the key cooking ingredient. In two days, prices of the spice doubled in city markets, and ginger, garlic and potato prices also saw hike. Talking to customers and sellers in different city markets on Monday it was known that many people are buying onion and garlic to stockpile as coronavirus panic gripped them, causing increase of the items' demands. The traders in Rampura kitchen market were seen selling local variety of onion at Tk 60 to Tk 65 a kg. The onion was sold Tk 30 to Tk 35 in the last Ramadan. Garlic was selling at Tk 180 to Tk 190 in the kitchen markets which was Tk 70 to Tk 80 in last Ramadan. Prices of ginger increased by Tk 160 to Tk 200 this year. The ginger is selling at Tk 350 to Tk 400 while it was sold at Tk 150 to Tk 160. Garlic and ginger are imported from China. The import price goes up if the production of these items falls in those two countries or export duty is increased there. Aslam Hossain, a trader at Segunbagicha kitchen market, said they have to sell onion, garlic and ginger in higher price as the wholesale merchants hiked prices of the essentials due to increase demand. Local date vendors increased the price of an essential fruit with its increased demand in the holy month of Ramadan. On Monday, a kg of date was sold at Tk 300 to Tk 2,000 based on its quality. While a kilogram of date was being sold at Tk100 to Tk1,400 at different markets in Dhaka. According to fruit traders, Dabbas date per kg is currently sold at Tk 300 to Tk 320, Dabbas crown dates per kg at Tk 440 to Tk 450, Nagal date per kg at Tk 280 to Tk 400, Nagal crown per kg at Tk 600 to Tk 620, Algeria dates at Tk 800, Tunisia dates at Tk 800 to Tk 820, Saudi Arabia Marium dates at Tk 1,400 to Tk1,550, Irani Marium dates at Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,280, and Adam dates at Tk1,850 to Tk 2,000 per kg.

Prices of different pulses, however, increased in the city markets by 3.0 to 22 per cent in the last one month, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). Finer lentil (both local and Nepalese) was selling at Tk 120 to Tk 140 a kg, coarse lentil (imported) at Tk 70 to Tk 82, gram at Tk 78 to Tk 85and mung bean Tk 130 to Tk 150 a kg. The current prices are 14 to 27 per cent higher than that of a year ago.

Abdus Sabur, who is running a business for a decade at Kawran Bazar, said Tang powder drink and Rooh Afza syrup are being sold to most. Per kg cucumber is being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 while it was Tk 35 last year. The consumers have to pay Tk 20 extra for one kilogram of green chillies. The green chilli is selling at Tk 80 to Tk 90 while it was sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80.

The price of sugar was Tk 75 to Tk 80 a kg as against last week's price of Tk 68 to Tk 70.

The prices of brinjil, cucumber and carrot increased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 a kg. Brinjil was selling for Tk 60 to Tk 65 a kg, papaya for Tk 35 to Tk 40 a kg, bitter gourds for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, okra for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, bottle gourds for Tk 30 to Tk 40 a piece, cucumber for Tk 5to 60 a kg, carrot for Tk 40 a kg and tomatoes for Tk 40 to Tk 50.

Edible oil sold at Tk 105 to Tk 107, gram sold at Tk 90 to Tk 95, sugar at Tk 72 to Tk 74.

Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said it was not possible for the Commerce Ministry or the Department alone to control commodity prices.

"In this case, we have to work in coordination with the inter-ministerial. In addition to market supervision, the supply and transportation of goods from the farmer's field to the market should be uninterrupted," he said.

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 140 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.

Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. The prices of meat remained stable on the day. The beef was sold from Tk 550 to Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.



























