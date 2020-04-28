New Covid-19 cases in BD to fall by 99pc by May-end: Study





The Data-Driven Innovation Lab of Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) released data based on their findings on 131 countries, estimating Covid-19 pandemic life cycles, on their website on Sunday.

The data on Bangladesh suggest that new daily cases of Covid-19 infection will fall by 99 percent by the end of May, and will disappear altogether by the middle of July.

The researchers at the university used the susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR) model, which describes the spread of infectious diseases, to conduct the study. They fed various data, collected from different countries, into the model to produce their estimation data.

The website, however, included a disclaimer, saying: "Content from this website is STRICTLY ONLY for educational and research purposes and may contain errors. The model and data are inaccurate to the complex, evolving, and heterogeneous realities of different countries. Predictions are uncertain by nature.





























