Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:24 AM
2,000 doctors, 6,000 nurses to be recruited to combat Covid-19: PM

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government has already initiated the process of appointing 2000 more physicians and 6000 nurses to ensure treatment of the coronavirus infected patients.
"We are going to appoint more 2000 physicians and 6000 nurses at the quickest possible time to ensure treatment of the coronavirus patients," she said while exchanging views with the officials and public representatives of the districts of Rajshahi division over the COVID-19 situation through video conference from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.
She said the process to this end has already started, adding that, "I myself has already made it (the process of appointing more 2000 doctors and 6000 nurses) okay".
The premier said doctors will be recruited from those who have passed the BCS examinations (earlier), adding that after recruitment of the physicians and nurses, all of them will be given special training on how to treat COVID-19 patients.
She reiterated that her government has already taken initiatives to install Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in every district in phases.
In this context, she said, "We have already decided to set up ICU in every district in phases as no problem to be surfaced in giving treatment to patients anywhere."    -BSS


