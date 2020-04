2,000 doctors, 6,000 nurses to be recruited to combat Covid-19: PM

New Covid-19 cases in BD to fall by 99pc by May-end: Study

Prices of essentials take 10 to 30pc leap upwards

Humanity’s ‘intrusion’ into nature led to pandemic, scientist says

Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open

US CDC adds new symptoms to its list of Covid-19 signs

Bangladesh * 7 more die, total 152 * 497 new infected, total 5,913 * 9 new recovey-total-131 * Samples tested in 24 hours- 3,812 * Maximum cases detected in Dhaka , Narayanganj World * Total active cases- 3,020,014 * Total deaths- 208,130 * Recovery- 889,621

