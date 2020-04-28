BGMEA’s role in reopening factories risks workers’ lives amid Covid-19





The decision of reopening of the factories without any risk management preparation and with limited number of workers makes the workers' lives risky and more vulnerable. At the same time, a huge number of workers, who failed to join their workplaces on Monday, are in fear of losing their jobs.

In this situation, most of the workers have been taking preparations to walk towards Dhaka or their workplaces violating the government lockdown. It may help in spreading the deadly virus among the people across the country speedily risking thousands of workers and general people.

Sources said production of most of the factories in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Ashulia, Savar and Gazipur have resumed without maintaining health guidelines following the WHO directives and social distancing.

Thousands of workers were seen going to their workplaces on Monday

morning. Although some of them were seen using facemasks, but they were not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.

Industrial police sources said the readymade garments (RMG) factory workers joined their jobs peacefully in about 800 factories including at the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ). But they entered the factories without maintaining social distancing which increases the risk of spreading of deadly coronavirus.

However, BGMEA President Rubana Huq has praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement of Tk 5,000 crore incentive package for export-oriented industries. The BGMEA leaders have demanded this amount of money without following any discipline or government directives.

Rubana said, "Garment factory owners felt relieved after the announcement came from the Prime Minister. They need to pay Tk 4,000 crore in workers' wages each month."

Despite the Prime Minister's announcement and BGMEA appreciation, a huge number of workers of several garment factories in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka staged protests on Monday morning.

When contacted, Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary KM Ali Azam and Inspector General of the Directorate of Inspection of the Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Shibnath Roy didn't respond over phone or through short message services (SMS).

Ministry's Public Relation Officer Akterul Islam said they have already identified 390 factories which failed to pay workers in time. Those factories are the main reason of workers unrest across the country. They are going to take legal actions against the owners. At the same time, they have also decided not to renew licences of those factories.

Regarding reopening the factories during coronavirus pandemic, he said it is the decision of the owners. "We monitor the health safety issues. If the factories failed to maintain the health safety issues of the workers, legal actions will be taken," he added.

According to Industrial Police sources, work has resumed in several new factories on Monday and some of them have been closed due to reluctance of the workers.

An Industrial police official said, on condition of anonymity, that workers of the factories were confused as not all the factories were opened at the same time. They thought that most of the factories have been closed due to the safety and health risks of the workers.

Besides, they were of the opinion that the workers of the closed factories will get their salaries at home. But bringing them to work, owners are putting them at health risk. For this reason, many factory workers do not want to work.

Taslima Akhter, president of Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity, said workers were confused by owners' and BGMEA's contradictory announcements and decisions to close and reopen garment factories.

BGMEA on Sunday reopened 502 of its member factories. The number exceeded 800 on Monday.

Besides, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) reopened 104 of its 833 member factories on the same day.

Meanwhile, 157 non-apparel industrial manufacturing units and around 150 apparel factories in three export processing zones (EPZs) in Chattogram have also resumed operation partially or fully.

According to the garment industry insiders, owners who have pending export orders wanted to resume production in their garment factories. That's why, they want to reopen and force worker to join applying divide and rules among the needy workers.

"Some factories have orders to ship those before the Eid festival," said an exporter requesting not to be named. These orders are from the Middle Eastern and some European countries, he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the biggest festival for Muslims across the world. Muslims live in America, Canada, Australia, Europe and Africa. Buying new clothes is a part of the festival for Muslims before Eid.

Another exporter said currently he has no orders beyond June. "If things are not improved, the apparel industry would be in great danger," he said.

According to BGMEA officials, these factories are operating in full compliance with the recommended health guidelines such as maintaining social distancing while entering the factories, checking temperature, maintaining hygiene, and social distancing on the production floor.

BGMEA data shows, among the 502 factories that resumed operations on the first phase Sunday, 25 are located in the Dhaka metropolitan area, some 18 are in Narayanganj, 129 in Ashulia and Savar, 238 in the country's largest industrial zone of Gazipur and Mymensingh.

Some 92 BGMEA member factories resumed operations in Chattogram on the day. Some 412 factories in Chattogram including 255 export-oriented garment factories resumed production on Sunday.

They claim that all these factories have resumed their operations on a limited scale in full compliance with proper health guidelines.

BKMEA First Vice President Mohammad Hatem mentioned more than one hundred apparel factories in Narayanganj have been reopened with workers who live close to the factories.

He said the member factories of BKMEA have been reopened on a limited scale following discussions with the government.

The decision has been taken in view of the current economic situation of the country and the demand of the buyer countries.

Factory owners claimed BKMEA has issued a directive so that workers from other districts cannot enter Naryanganj.

However, workers from other districts have started to return to Naryanganj in large numbers.

The workers alleged that they have been forced to return from respective village homes. But there are not enough health protections inside the factories.

Earlier, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have decided to reopen all the factories on limited scale.

This time, few factories related to medicine and export-oriented industries were allowed to run maintaining proper safety and hygiene of the workers.

Earlier on March 23, the government initially declared a 10-day shutdown, effective from March 26 to April 4. Later, it gradually extended the holiday till May 5. The government has discouraged movement after 6:00pm, instructing everyone to stay at home. Violation of this directive has, at times, resulted in legal action.

The death toll from the deadly virus in Bangladesh has reached 145 and the number of total infected persons stands at 5,416 as of Sunday.





















Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders are playing dubious role with the government as well as the nation by reopening factories amid coronavirus outbreak even after getting government incentive packages for tackling the crisis.The decision of reopening of the factories without any risk management preparation and with limited number of workers makes the workers' lives risky and more vulnerable. At the same time, a huge number of workers, who failed to join their workplaces on Monday, are in fear of losing their jobs.In this situation, most of the workers have been taking preparations to walk towards Dhaka or their workplaces violating the government lockdown. It may help in spreading the deadly virus among the people across the country speedily risking thousands of workers and general people.Sources said production of most of the factories in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Ashulia, Savar and Gazipur have resumed without maintaining health guidelines following the WHO directives and social distancing.Thousands of workers were seen going to their workplaces on Mondaymorning. Although some of them were seen using facemasks, but they were not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.Industrial police sources said the readymade garments (RMG) factory workers joined their jobs peacefully in about 800 factories including at the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ). But they entered the factories without maintaining social distancing which increases the risk of spreading of deadly coronavirus.However, BGMEA President Rubana Huq has praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement of Tk 5,000 crore incentive package for export-oriented industries. The BGMEA leaders have demanded this amount of money without following any discipline or government directives.Rubana said, "Garment factory owners felt relieved after the announcement came from the Prime Minister. They need to pay Tk 4,000 crore in workers' wages each month."Despite the Prime Minister's announcement and BGMEA appreciation, a huge number of workers of several garment factories in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka staged protests on Monday morning.When contacted, Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary KM Ali Azam and Inspector General of the Directorate of Inspection of the Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Shibnath Roy didn't respond over phone or through short message services (SMS).Ministry's Public Relation Officer Akterul Islam said they have already identified 390 factories which failed to pay workers in time. Those factories are the main reason of workers unrest across the country. They are going to take legal actions against the owners. At the same time, they have also decided not to renew licences of those factories.Regarding reopening the factories during coronavirus pandemic, he said it is the decision of the owners. "We monitor the health safety issues. If the factories failed to maintain the health safety issues of the workers, legal actions will be taken," he added.According to Industrial Police sources, work has resumed in several new factories on Monday and some of them have been closed due to reluctance of the workers.An Industrial police official said, on condition of anonymity, that workers of the factories were confused as not all the factories were opened at the same time. They thought that most of the factories have been closed due to the safety and health risks of the workers.Besides, they were of the opinion that the workers of the closed factories will get their salaries at home. But bringing them to work, owners are putting them at health risk. For this reason, many factory workers do not want to work.Taslima Akhter, president of Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity, said workers were confused by owners' and BGMEA's contradictory announcements and decisions to close and reopen garment factories.BGMEA on Sunday reopened 502 of its member factories. The number exceeded 800 on Monday.Besides, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) reopened 104 of its 833 member factories on the same day.Meanwhile, 157 non-apparel industrial manufacturing units and around 150 apparel factories in three export processing zones (EPZs) in Chattogram have also resumed operation partially or fully.According to the garment industry insiders, owners who have pending export orders wanted to resume production in their garment factories. That's why, they want to reopen and force worker to join applying divide and rules among the needy workers."Some factories have orders to ship those before the Eid festival," said an exporter requesting not to be named. These orders are from the Middle Eastern and some European countries, he said.Eid-ul-Fitr is the biggest festival for Muslims across the world. Muslims live in America, Canada, Australia, Europe and Africa. Buying new clothes is a part of the festival for Muslims before Eid.Another exporter said currently he has no orders beyond June. "If things are not improved, the apparel industry would be in great danger," he said.According to BGMEA officials, these factories are operating in full compliance with the recommended health guidelines such as maintaining social distancing while entering the factories, checking temperature, maintaining hygiene, and social distancing on the production floor.BGMEA data shows, among the 502 factories that resumed operations on the first phase Sunday, 25 are located in the Dhaka metropolitan area, some 18 are in Narayanganj, 129 in Ashulia and Savar, 238 in the country's largest industrial zone of Gazipur and Mymensingh.Some 92 BGMEA member factories resumed operations in Chattogram on the day. Some 412 factories in Chattogram including 255 export-oriented garment factories resumed production on Sunday.They claim that all these factories have resumed their operations on a limited scale in full compliance with proper health guidelines.BKMEA First Vice President Mohammad Hatem mentioned more than one hundred apparel factories in Narayanganj have been reopened with workers who live close to the factories.He said the member factories of BKMEA have been reopened on a limited scale following discussions with the government.The decision has been taken in view of the current economic situation of the country and the demand of the buyer countries.Factory owners claimed BKMEA has issued a directive so that workers from other districts cannot enter Naryanganj.However, workers from other districts have started to return to Naryanganj in large numbers.The workers alleged that they have been forced to return from respective village homes. But there are not enough health protections inside the factories.Earlier, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have decided to reopen all the factories on limited scale.This time, few factories related to medicine and export-oriented industries were allowed to run maintaining proper safety and hygiene of the workers.Earlier on March 23, the government initially declared a 10-day shutdown, effective from March 26 to April 4. Later, it gradually extended the holiday till May 5. The government has discouraged movement after 6:00pm, instructing everyone to stay at home. Violation of this directive has, at times, resulted in legal action.The death toll from the deadly virus in Bangladesh has reached 145 and the number of total infected persons stands at 5,416 as of Sunday.