BD, US to work together to fight Covid-19, hopes Pompeo





In a letter Written to Foreign Minister Dr. A.k. Abdul Momen, US Secretary of State assured to work together to combat Covid-19. US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl Miller handed over the letter to the Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Monday, according to the Foreign Ministry release.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister underscored how the economy and livelihood of Bangladeshi people are adversely affected in this Covid-19 situation especially the country's RMG industry due to the cancellation of orders. Then he sought US's Government's support to Bangladesh for Bangladesh's RMG products to the US market, the single largest RMG export destination of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister also requested to expedite the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, the self confessed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as it remains a priority for the Government. They discussed the Rohingya crisis that is being protracted and the US Ambassador assured of continued support on this matter. He asked for extending US cooperation in tackling this crisis in a unified manner. US Ambassador assured to work together with the Bangladesh Government.

Foreign Minister Momen elaborated Bangladesh Government's strategies to tackle the war against Covid-19 crisis and expressed to work closely with the US Government in the coming days to face the global challenges, the release added.

















