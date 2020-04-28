Seven more die of Covid-19, 497 test positive





On the 51st day of infection, 497 more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in the country to 5,913, Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nasima Sultana said during a briefing from Mohakhali.

"Five of the deceased were aged above 60 and one was aged between 41 and 50 and another one was a child aged below 10. Six of them were male and one was female. Of the dead, five were from Dhaka, one was from Sylhet, and another from Rajshahi," she said.

Across the country, 4,192 samples were collected and 3,812 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Nine more people recovered and were released from hospitals during the period.

Prof Nasima mentioned that the DGHS is working to collect information about the recovered patients taking treatment from home. Some 1,01,722 people have so far been released from quarantine across the country.

Dr Nasima noted that only four districts remain unaffected by the viral infection. "No infection was detected in only four out of 64 districts --- Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Natore and Satkhira.

One person who was said to have been infected in Natore actually lived in Dhaka and his home district is Natore. So, it's the only district in Rajshahi that's yet to be affected," she said.

Dhaka city still houses the highest number of patients infected by coronavirus. Dr Nasima listed most affected places within Dhaka city--- Rajarbag, Jatrabari, Lalbag, Mohammadpur, Bongshal, Mirpur, Tejgaon, Wari, Shahbag, Uttara and Kakrail.

Cumilla Medical College has starting PCR test from Monday, she added.

















