10 out of 5 Pak cricketers stranded in SL leaving for home today





"There had been seventeen Pakistani cricketers, who came to play for several clubs in Sri Lanka and seven of them had already left in the month of Match because of their commitments with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)", the 36-year-old all rounder Kashif Naved said over telephone from Sri Lanka.

Kashif Naved (Panadura Cricket Club) is one of the five lucky, who would be leaving for Pakistan on Tuesday.

The other four, who will be leaving for Pakistan with him on Tuesday are : Mohtasheem Ali (Kalutra Town Cricket Club), Ahsan Baig (Tamil Union), Ali Maher (Galle Cricket Club) and Qaisar Ashraf (Nugegoda Cricket Club).









"The arrangement has been done for the five cricketers to travel in a Cargo. We already had Sri Lanka Airlines travel tickets and therefore given the first preference", he added.

"Our High Commissioner and Dy. High Commissioner (Mr. Tanveer) made special arrangement for us", he added.

The remaining five, who will be sent later are : Azhar Attari (Panadura Cricket Club), Ali Mansoor (the spoon of former Pak player-Mansoor Elahi : Kalutra Town Cricket Club), Faizan Khan (Tamil Union), Abid Hasan (Galle Cricket Club) and Basit Ali (Nugegoda Cricket Club).

