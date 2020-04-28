Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:23 AM
latest
Home Sports

10 out of 5 Pak cricketers stranded in SL leaving for home today

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
BIPIN DANI

First lot of five Pakistani cricketers, who are stranded in Sri Lanka due to current lock-down worldwide will be leaving for Karachi and Lahore on Tuesday, it is learnt there.
"There had been seventeen Pakistani cricketers, who came to play for several clubs in Sri Lanka and seven of them had already left in the month of Match because of their commitments with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)", the 36-year-old all rounder Kashif Naved said over telephone from Sri Lanka.   
Kashif Naved (Panadura Cricket Club) is one of the five lucky, who would be leaving for Pakistan on Tuesday.
The other four, who will be leaving for Pakistan with him on Tuesday are : Mohtasheem Ali (Kalutra Town Cricket Club), Ahsan Baig (Tamil Union), Ali Maher (Galle Cricket Club) and Qaisar Ashraf (Nugegoda Cricket Club).




"The arrangement has been done for the five cricketers to travel in a Cargo. We already had Sri Lanka Airlines travel tickets and therefore given the first preference", he added.
"Our High Commissioner and Dy. High Commissioner (Mr. Tanveer) made special arrangement for us", he added.
The remaining five, who will be sent later are : Azhar Attari (Panadura Cricket Club), Ali Mansoor (the spoon of former Pak player-Mansoor Elahi : Kalutra Town Cricket Club), Faizan Khan (Tamil Union), Abid Hasan (Galle Cricket Club) and Basit Ali (Nugegoda Cricket Club).
The respective clubs have made splendid arrangements for stranded players during their extended stay in Sri Lanka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 out of 5 Pak cricketers stranded in SL leaving for home today
BFF's charitable act continue
Pakistan's Umar Akmal banned for three years: PCB
Lack of fitness would cost cricketers place in national team: Akram Khan
Paris 2024 Olympics plans 'obsolete': IOC member Drut
Umpires need to make alternate arrangement for holding bowler's belongings : Daryl Harper
Former Pakistan women's cricket captain retires
Sir Richard Hadlee proposes cricket ball with enlarged seam  


Latest News
Italy says face masks less important than distancing
Global death toll reaches 211,537
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
DR Congo attacks kill 43
Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban deal: UN
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Momen asks envoys to protect expatriate workers’ job in ME
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
Most Read News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines
No chance to test Gonoshasthaya kit without approval
7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft