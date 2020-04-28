BFF's charitable act continue

After distributing lunch items for 300 people of nearby localities every day for over the past one month, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) today distributed food items near about 370 under privileged families who have been passing untold suffering for countrywide lock down due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag, BFF competition division's assistant chief Hasan Mahmud, other officials and local organisers distributed the food items at Signboard, Fatullah and Kadamtoli area in the city.

The food items included rice, pulse, oil, onion, potato and vegetable.

The BFF has also started distributing iftar items among the poor from its headquarters in Arambagh area. -BSS

















