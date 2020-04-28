Video
Lack of fitness would cost cricketers place in national team: Akram Khan

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Akram Khan, the cricket operations chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) advised the players to be fully strict on their training and fitness regardless of what happening around them.
He said that once the coronavirus pandemic is over, the national cricket team would have to be damn busy for various activities in which only the fit cricketers will be allowed to take part.
He also warned the players not to cheat with them by avoiding fitness activities by staying at home.
"They (Players) have been doing many activities like helping the vulnerable people, which is really good but at the same time I want them not to compromise with the fitness and training," Akram told the BSS on Monday.
"They have to remember that the fitness will be key in retaining the place in the national team once the coronavirus pandemic is over. I mean only the fit cricketers will be allowed to take part in the activities of the national team and in this case there will be no issue of compromising."
Akram, also the former national skipper and chief selector, said that the coaching staffs remained involved with the players through video conferencing and social media to guide them doing fitness training at home.
Akram said he himself also has been talking to the players regularly to get an updated data on them.
"Almost all the players bought the gym equipment to do fitness training at home, which is the example of how motivated they are to keep them fit. It's good and at the same time I know that sometimes they may feel boring by staying at home always. Or some may think that after the announcement of restarting of cricket, I will do gym and fitness training-but it would be
wrong and they may pay for it. I had already told the players, there is no chance to be relaxed with the fitness issue."
Akram, a BCB director also said that they would reschedule the players activities if they get any clue on restarting the cricket.
"None of us know what will happen actually and when this will be over. But we've kept an eye on that. Once we will get the clue we'll start the activities of rescheduling the cricket calendar," he said.
"After it's over, you can't play cricket
straightway, so there should be some plan in place. Possibly we'll stress on playing practice matches as much as it is possible. If it is away tour, we'll demand more practice matches," Akram concluded.     -BSS


