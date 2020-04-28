Video
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:23 AM
Home Back Page

Works of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail line suspended for Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 27: The construction works of the much expected 100- km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail lines have remained suspended for countrywide lockdown for Covid-19 pandemic.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Mafizur Rahman, Project Director (PD), said that all upazilas along the alignment of the project had been put under lockdown since the first week of April.
The upazilas are Satkania, Lohagara under Chattogram district and Chokoria under Cox's Bazar district.
The project route goes through those upazilas.  So, the works of the project remained suspended, he said.
He hoped that after the withdrawal of lockdown from those upazilas, the works of the project would resume.
Mafizur Rahman told the Daily Observer that 38 per cent of the project has so far been completed.
Earth filling in more than 80 per cent has already been completed, he said.
Mafizur Rahman also claimed that the construction works of Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali bridges have been progressing fast.
The PD told the Daily Observer that 95 per cent works of Sangu Bridge, 80 per cent of Matamuhuri Bridge, 60 per cent works of the Bakkhali Bridge and Matamuhuri Branch bridges have been completed.




Mafizur Rahman hoped that the works would be completed by June 2022 next.
He said that a total of 365 acres of land under Chattogram district and 1,000 acres under Cox's Bazar district have been acquired. Those lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors.
Moreover, the Railway authority handed over an amount of Taka 2,288 crore to the two district administrations for acquisition of lands. .
An amount of Taka 754 crore has been given to Chattogram District administration and Taka 1,534 crore to Cox's Bazar District administration for compensation for land acquired for the project.



