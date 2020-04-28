Video
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:22 AM
Home Back Page

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases in 3 days

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

HANOI, April 27: Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the third day in a row, with its total confirmed cases remaining at 270, according to its Ministry of Health.
The country on Monday announced that three discharged COVID-19 patients had tested positive again for the virus, with its current cured cases being 222.
There are 407 suspected cases and over 52,000 being monitored and quarantined in the country, with no deaths from the disease reported as of Monday evening, according to the ministry.
    -Xinhua


