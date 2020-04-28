Govt provides legal aid to 5 lakh people in ten years





The NLASO has collected Tk 35.36 crore as compensation through disposing of 1,26,492 legal aid related cases and gave the money to the victims by this period, a Law Ministry press release said on Monday.

The NLASO has provided legal aid to 3,84,823 disadvantaged people through 64 district legal aid offices, to 20,092 such individuals through the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee, to 83,918 through the national helpline number (16430) and to 18,207 labourers through Dhaka and Chattogram Labour Legal Aid Cells during the same period, according to the Law Ministry press release.

The law ministry has been running a national helpline (16430) to provide legal aid to poor people, particularly labourers, free of cost, even during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 83,918 people have received legal assistance through the helpline since its launch in 2016, a ministry source said.

The toll-free helpline is being kept open 24/7 for everyone under the instruction from Law Minister Anisul Huq.



























