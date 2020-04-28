Six more spl flights to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India





Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate chartered flight to Dhaka from Kolkata on May 1, from New Delhi on May 2 and from Mumbai on May 3 while the US-Bangla Airlines will operate three more special flights from Chennai on April 30, May 1 and 2, according to a circular of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi issued on Monday.

A total of 996 stranded Bangladeshis returned from Delhi and Chennai by six special flights so far, said Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

However, a batch of 166 Bangladeshis, who got stuck in India amid a countrywide lockdown, were brought back home from Chennai on Saturday.

So far, nearly 1,000 (one thousand) Bangladeshis, stranded in Indian cities because of the lockdown since March 25, returned home by air and land routes with assistance of Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati and Agartala, said the High Commission which has kept their efforts on to facilitate the return of more Bangladeshis who are still stuck up in India.

The government of Bangladesh has so far facilitated repatriation of 4,422 foreigners living in Bangladesh, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday.

The citizens are from a number of countries, including Bhutan, Malaysia, the USA, Japan, Russia, Germany, Canada, Australia, the Maldives, Turkey, the UK and Singapore.

















