Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’





The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam Robu, son of Manik Miah, a resident of Tongi.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamruzzaman of RAB-1 said a team of elite force, acting on a rip-off, conducted a drive in the area at around 2:00am.

Sensing the presence of the RAB team, the drug traders opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.

After the gunfight, the RAB team arrested Robu who sustained bullet wounds.

Later, he died while being taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Rab recovered a foreign made pistol, 11 bullets and 3,840 piece Yaba pills from the spot.



























