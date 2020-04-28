Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:22 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, APR 27: An alleged drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Pubail early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam Robu, son of Manik Miah, a resident of Tongi.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamruzzaman of RAB-1 said a team of elite force, acting on a rip-off, conducted a drive in the area at around 2:00am.
Sensing the presence of the RAB team, the drug traders opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.
After the gunfight, the RAB team arrested Robu who sustained  bullet wounds.
Later, he died while being taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.
Rab recovered a foreign made pistol, 11 bullets and 3,840 piece Yaba pills from the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Works of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail line suspended for Covid-19
Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases in 3 days
Saudi Arabia ends execution of minors
Govt provides legal aid to 5 lakh people in ten years
Six more spl flights to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’
Expedite efforts to protect rights of workers in 11 ME countries
SAARC states roll out stimulus packages to tackle Covid-19 economic fallout


Latest News
Italy says face masks less important than distancing
Global death toll reaches 211,537
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
DR Congo attacks kill 43
Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban deal: UN
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Momen asks envoys to protect expatriate workers’ job in ME
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
Most Read News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines
No chance to test Gonoshasthaya kit without approval
7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft