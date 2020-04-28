Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020, 10:22 AM
latest
Home Back Page

FM Tells Envoys

Expedite efforts to protect rights of workers in 11 ME countries

Published : Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Foreign Ministry has directed the heads of missions in 11 countries in the Middle East (ME) to expedite diplomatic efforts so that Bangladeshi workers in those countries can get back their jobs once the Covid-19 situation gets normal.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen gave the directive while he was addressing the Bangladesh ambassadors in 11 countries in the Middle East (ME) through videoconferencing on Monday, a Foreign Ministry release said.
The 11 countries are Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Libya, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman.
He also directed the envoys to ensure salaries and allowances if any worker returns to Bangladesh through their diplomatic efforts. The Foreign Minister urged the Bangladeshi envoys to continue providing food assistance to the workers.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh Ambassadors to ME countries were present.
They discussed the current situation and the impacts of coronavirus on Bangladesh nationals in 11 Middle Eastern countries.
Dr Momen also urged all to follow health guidelines to avert the risk of coronavirus. Under the MoFA guidance, the Bangladesh missions abroad have established 'Hotline Numbers' and many missions formed 'Pool of Doctors' to provide online medical advice to the expatriate Bangladeshis.
MoFAhas dispensed funds for Bangladesh missions abroad in coordination with the Ministry of Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment.
The Bangladesh missions distributed food and necessary items among the Bangladesh community living in different countries, particularly in the Middle East with the allocated funds.
The MoFA, in cooperation with the Army, has sent some gifts to few countries, including Bhutan, the Maldives, China, Kuwait, etc.
The MoFA established a web page titled "COMBAT CORONA" on its website for providing telemedicine services, awareness raising and disseminating Covid-19 related information which is also connected with hotlines of the Embassies.
It has also created a "WhatsApp Envoys" group through which they disseminate/communicate information instantly.'
Besides, Foreign Minister Dr Momen has sent letters to the foreign ministers or spoken over to many relevant countries and few letters have been sent jointly by the Foreign Minister and Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister.
Dr Momen urged the member states of OIC to give utmost importance to the issue of job retention of domestic and resident migrant workers. He also proposed establishing an OIC Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
He urged for engaging humanitarian organisations in the Member States of OIC to provide sufficient financial assistance, medical support to the Muslim migrant workers from LDCs and developing countries until the impact of the epidemic is over and also to advocate for their job retention to ensure their healthy livelihoods.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Works of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail line suspended for Covid-19
Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases in 3 days
Saudi Arabia ends execution of minors
Govt provides legal aid to 5 lakh people in ten years
Six more spl flights to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India
Drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’
Expedite efforts to protect rights of workers in 11 ME countries
SAARC states roll out stimulus packages to tackle Covid-19 economic fallout


Latest News
Italy says face masks less important than distancing
Global death toll reaches 211,537
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
DR Congo attacks kill 43
Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban deal: UN
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Momen asks envoys to protect expatriate workers’ job in ME
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
Most Read News
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines
No chance to test Gonoshasthaya kit without approval
7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft