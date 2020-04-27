

Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations





A total of 2.5 crore families have been getting essential items through TCB at affordable prices, said a handout from the Ministry, UNB reports.



There is scope for shortage of daily essentials that are well in stock in the government’s coffers, it said, adding that monitoring activities have been boosted.



Usually, the state-owned TCB commences its sale of daily essential items at subsidised rates across the country on the occasion of Ramadan.



This year, thousands of people have been staying home without work thanks to coronavirus crisis, and so the number of people relying on TCB has been compounded.



Over 10 lakh families are getting assistance under the government’s Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme, 50 lakh families are getting rice at Tk 10 and 12.5 lakh families getting Open Market Sales (OMS) assistance.











GY



The Commerce Ministry on Sunday warned of stern action against any irregularities arising in sales activities of state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) across the country.A total of 2.5 crore families have been getting essential items through TCB at affordable prices, said a handout from the Ministry, UNB reports.There is scope for shortage of daily essentials that are well in stock in the government’s coffers, it said, adding that monitoring activities have been boosted.Usually, the state-owned TCB commences its sale of daily essential items at subsidised rates across the country on the occasion of Ramadan.This year, thousands of people have been staying home without work thanks to coronavirus crisis, and so the number of people relying on TCB has been compounded.Over 10 lakh families are getting assistance under the government’s Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme, 50 lakh families are getting rice at Tk 10 and 12.5 lakh families getting Open Market Sales (OMS) assistance.GY