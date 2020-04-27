

No chance to test Gonoshasthaya kit without approval



The DGDA Director General Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman, in a press conference on COVID-19 test kits held at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon, said that his directorate did never non-cooperate Gonoshasthaya Kendra rather always extended cooperation.



Earlier on Sunday, Gonoshasthaya Kendra's (GK) founder trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury alleged that the DGDA has been working against the national interest for business interest.

Additional Health Secretary (admin) and media cell convenor M Habibur Rahman Khan, who was also present in the briefing, said, "The way Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has been blaming the DGDA and the Health Ministry was totally false and intentional."



"Actually the Kendra did not maintain any protocol in its claim. It blamed the ministry without keeping any adequate preparation," he said.



He also informed that there was no chance to examine the coronavirus testing kit developed by the Gonoshasthaya Kendra right now without the approval from the World Health Organisation.













Over one lakh corona test kits are in stock, he added. Replying to a question from journalists, Habibur Rahman also informed that some 2,000 more physicians and 6,000 nurses will be recruited soon.

Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy