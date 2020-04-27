Grocery stores, small shops to remain open until 4pm

Video
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:33 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Restaurants allowed to sell Iftar

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 7:57 PM  Count : 83
Observer Online Desk

 Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday issued two instructions extending the timeframe of keeping the grocery shops in the city open till 4 pm instead of 2 pm and recognized restaurants to sell Iftar items amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The grocery shops of daily essentials located in different areas of the city will remain open until 4 pm instead of 2 pm,” the DMP said in a press release.

However, the recognised kitchen markets and super shops in the capital will remain open from 6 am to 5pm as per the previous instruction, the release added.

It also said pharmacies and emergency services will remain out of the purview of this directive and added that the DMP sought cooperation from city dwellers in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

Besides, the DMP also issued another instruction saying that the recognized restaurants in city can sell Iftar items from tomorrow, but none will be able to sell Iftar items on the footpaths.

The city dwellers would be able to purchase their Iftar items from the restaurants, the release said, adding but they could not have Iftar sitting in the restaurants.

Seeking cooperation to combat the crisis triggered by the global pandemic coronavirus, the DMP urged the sellers and buyers of Iftar items to maintain health regulations, including social distancing.





GY


BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
