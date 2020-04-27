2 drug dealers held with phensedyl in Rajshahi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug dealers with 474 bottles of phensedyl from Godagari upazila of Rajshahi on Monday.





The arrested are Atikul Islam, 32, and Selim Reja. Both are residents of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.







Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Dayingpara area around 1:30 am and arrested them with the phensidyl syrups after searching a pumpkin-loaded truck, RAB sources said.





