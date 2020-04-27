Video
Monday, 27 April, 2020
SAASCO Group distributes PPE in Gopalganj

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 7:30 PM  Count : 61
Observer Correspondent

SAASCO Group distributes PPE in Gopalganj

SAASCO Group distributes PPE in Gopalganj

SAASCO Group has distributed 541 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) among the doctors, nurses, police personnel and journalists in Gopalganj district





SAASCO Group managing director Sheikh Atiar Rahman Dipu handed over the PPEs to the district deputy commissioner Md Abul Khair and others. 

Meanwhile, a group of young students of Bagerhat's Mongla upazila distributed 150 face shields made their own to Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College in Gopalganj.

They handed over the equipment to the medical college principal Dr Liyakat Hossain Topon while among others, inter-coordinator Dr Subash Chandra Bhadury, associate professors Dr Shams-e-Tabrizi, Dr Pankaj Kumer Mohonto, Dr Ali Nur, were present.

MHM/MUS/LY

