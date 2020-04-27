Mobile court fines trader for selling expired dates



A mobile court on Monday fined a trader Tk 20,000 in Sadar upazila of Bogura for selling expired dates.







Khalilur Rahman, owner of Arefin Cold Storage, was fined for keeping rotten dates in the warehouse, said executive magistrate ATM Kamrul Islam who conducted the court.







A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted the drive in the warehouse in the morning.

















A total of 2,400 kg rotten dates were seized during the drive and destroyed later.





A/GY



