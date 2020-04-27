|
Man dies as tractor overturns in Bagerhat
|
A man was killed as a tractor overturned after its driver lost control over the steering in Chitalmari upazila of Bagerhat on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sushil Mandal, 45.
Police said a paddy-laden truck overturned and fell into a road side ditch after its driver lost control over the steering in Arulia village at noon, leaving Sushil dead on the spot and driver Subal Mandal injured.
Injured Subal was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
