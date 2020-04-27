Man dies as tractor overturns in Bagerhat



A man was killed as a tractor overturned after its driver lost control over the steering in Chitalmari upazila of Bagerhat on Monday.







The deceased was identified as Sushil Mandal, 45.







Police said a paddy-laden truck overturned and fell into a road side ditch after its driver lost control over the steering in Arulia village at noon, leaving Sushil dead on the spot and driver Subal Mandal injured.





