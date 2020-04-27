RMG workers stage protest demanding salaries in Gazipur



Workers of a ready-made garment factory on Monday blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhogra area of Gazipur demanding payment of their due salaries and opening of the factory.







However, the agitated workers also torched and vandalized motorcycles and bicycles during the demonstration.







Gazipur Industrial Police additional superintendent Md Jalal Uddin said authorities of Stylish Garments Factory closed the factory on April 30 for one month.







Authorities of the factory failed to pay the due salaries of 30 workers and 80 staff of the factories, he added.







The workers had been protesting for the last two days demanding the due arrears and reopening the factory.







They begin the protest in front of the factory at about 8.00am and asked other workers of nearby Valmont Fashion, Crown Fashion and Techno Fibers factories to stop their works.







At one stage of the protest, they set three motorcycles and eight bicycles near Crown Fashion factory on fire.





