Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:33 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home National

RMG workers stage protest demanding salaries in Gazipur

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 5:56 PM  Count : 90
Observer Correspondent

RMG workers stage protest demanding salaries in Gazipur

RMG workers stage protest demanding salaries in Gazipur


Workers of a ready-made garment factory on Monday blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhogra area of Gazipur demanding payment of their due salaries and opening of the factory.

However, the agitated workers also torched and vandalized motorcycles and bicycles during the demonstration.

Gazipur Industrial Police additional superintendent Md Jalal Uddin said authorities of Stylish Garments Factory closed the factory on April 30 for one month.

Authorities of the factory failed to pay the due salaries of 30 workers and 80 staff of the factories, he added.

The workers had been protesting for the last two days demanding the due arrears and reopening the factory.

They begin the protest in front of the factory at about 8.00am and asked other workers of nearby Valmont Fashion, Crown Fashion and Techno Fibers factories to stop their works.

At one stage of the protest, they set three motorcycles and eight bicycles near Crown Fashion factory on fire.

Later, police rushed to the spot, fired tear gas and brought the situation under control.





MH/GY

Related Topics

RMG workers   protest   Gazipur  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
No chance to test Gonoshasthaya kit without approval
2 drug dealers held with phensedyl in Rajshahi
RMG workers stage protest demanding salaries in Gazipur
Kidnapped from Jamalpur, trader rescued in Faridpur
3 Bangladeshis detained in India’s Tripura
BNP leader Rizvi critically ill
Flight suspension extended till May 7


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft