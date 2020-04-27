12 traders fined for hiking prices

A mobile court in Noakhali on Monday fined 12 traders Tk 27,000 for selling essential commodities at higher price amid coronavirus outbreak.





The mobile court, led by Hatia UNO and executive magistrate Md Rezaul Karim, conduced a drive at Tomoroddi Bazar and fined them.





UNO Rezaul said the traders were fined as they were selling essential commodities at higher price including puffed rice, chickpea etc. at higher price taking advantage of the situation and ahead of Ramadan.



