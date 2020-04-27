Video
Monday, 27 April, 2020
Amazon, Flipkart ask India to ease sale of non-essential items

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 5:00 PM  Count : 71
Observer Online Desk

As India goes through a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, e-commerce giants are urging the government to relax the sale of non-essential items online.

Flipkart has been requested to gradually open up the supply of non-essential items to help meet customer demand, and to facilitate a piled-up list of MSMEs.
Amazon and Flipkart say they will ensure that the product delivery process is conducted safely and securely. The Indian government has banned the sale of all non-essential items till May 3.

The country has been under complete lockdown since March 25 and it has been more than a month since citizens were able to collect any product classified as unnecessary.

These include items that may need to be adapted to the new norm of work from home, new smartphones in the event of a sudden loss, baby supplies that cannot be categorized as necessary, and products to help combat the rising heat.

A spokesman for Flipkart Group said: “E-commerce can help meet these needs in a safe and secure way while ensuring social distance and allowing the government to continue its efforts to control this situation. E-commerce can help reduce the burden of piled inventory of MSMEs and deliver these products to customers in a safe and secure way while following strong security SOPs. "

Many small businesses rely on Amazon and Flipkart to sell their products online, and easing restrictions will revive their livelihoods.

“E-commerce provides the safest way for vendors / retailers to serve the needs of citizens while ensuring social distance. We urge the government to enable e-commerce to play a role in the collective fight against the epidemic by committing to protecting citizens and allowing the people to supply all the products they have long needed. We as a company are committed to serving more than 100 million Indians from their home security, reducing the number of people who need to take action, as well as helping thousands of small businesses make a living in these difficult times,” said Amazon India spokesperson in a statement.-Internet





