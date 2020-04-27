Kidnapped from Jamalpur, trader rescued in Faridpur

Police rescued an abducted trader from Boalmari upazila of Faridpur district on Sunday night hours after receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999.





Rescued Bakul, 35, is a resident of Baliakandi upazila of Jamalpur.





However, police detained one Shubha, 25, a resident of Kamar village in Boalmari upazila in this connection.





A press release, sent by 999 media cell, said a relative of the victim made a call to the emergency helpline service and informed that Bakul has been kidnapped from Baliakandi upazila of Jamalpur.





The kidnappers demanded Tk 50,000 ransom from Bakul's family. They also threatened the family to kill the trader if the money is not paid, the caller informed the help line.













However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Boalmari Police Station, and sought an intervention in this regard.





Being informed, the police station conducted a drive and rescued Bakul from a house at Kamar village in the upazila.





A case was filed with police station in this connection, the police station sources said.



