Monday, 27 April, 2020
Big oil’s dilemma: Cut dividends or cut operations

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020
Observer Online Desk

The oil majors continue to inflict financial losses that have never happened before. With oil prices hovering around $20 a barrel and no precedent for a global pandemic, the financial crisis has only just begun. Norway's Equino has become the first large oil company to reduce its dividends, reducing it by 67 percent. It may not be the end.

On Friday, Italy's Annie reported a 99 percent drop in profits in the first quarter, a time when the current recession has not fully taken effect. Annie has cut costs by 30 percent and cut its production direction for this year by 100,000-125,000 bpd. "The global economy has been in its most critical period for more than 0 years since March," said Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni. "Like everyone else, we expect a complex 2020."

Descalzi was disappointed when the company asked if it would reduce its dividends. "We'll see how COVID-19 develops in the next few months ... we can update the dividend front in July," he said, according to Reuters.

According to the FT and Wood Mackenzie, if the average price of Brent oil in the next two years is $ 38 a barrel, the largest U.S. and European oil companies could burn through 17 175 billion in cash.

Majors usually retain dividends at almost all costs. When Capex and shareholders were unable to cover payments - as has been the case over the past decade - the majors resorted to a combination of cost reduction, asset sales and new debt acceptance.

That formula has become even more challenging in today’s crisis environment. Because of the huge oil surplus and the constant risk of maintaining demand, selling assets is not a strategy they can rely on. For one, there will be very few buyers for anything, at least the majors don’t want the price. Also, maybe the buyers are probably bad in financial terms and haven’t fallen into the billions of dollars that they might throw to the majors for their unsolicited projects.

ExxonMobil has already received an additional $ 18 billion in March and April alone, following the issuance of o 7 billion in all last year. Shell has raised $ 20 billion in new debt in the past few weeks.





It is not clear how long this strategy can last. ExxonMobil has already downgraded its credit by two different rating agencies since March. ExxonMobil's cash flow trajectory was "already relatively weak in 2020, with very high increased capital investment with muted oil and gas prices and low [earnings in the flow and chemical sectors], resulting in substantial negative free cash flows and rising debt in 2019." Analysts wrote in early April.-Internet

GY

