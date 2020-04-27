Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home Countryside

Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 4:46 PM  Count : 156
By Mozammel Hossain Munna

Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!

Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!

A woman health worker, 21, who works in a Dhaka hospital, came to her village home in Gopalganj district on April 21. Since then, she has been in quarantine in a thatched cabin  made of palm leaves.

Local people following the order of an Awami League leader forced the woman to stay in the cabin in a dried a pond at Lokhonda village in Kotalipara upazila

The incident drew huge criticism as some pictures were posted on the social media.

It is known that the woman worked at Impulse Hospital in Dhaka. She came to home on leave.

As the news of her homecoming spread, local peole at the directives from Sadullapur union Awami League organising secretary Proshanto Baroi kept the woman in quarantine in a thatched cabin built on a dried  pond, 400 meters far from her house.

Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!

Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!

"I've been spending here for a week in a subhuman condition under the sun and rain. I provided health service to the people. Now, my health is under threat. I was unaware about the cruelty of people," lamented the health worker.

The health worker's mother also alleged that the AL leader put pressure to keep her daughter in such isolated place.

Denying allegation against him, Baroi said the decision was taken by local people.

Meanwhile, Kotalipara upazila health officer Sushanto Baidya said, "I've asked the girl's family to keep her in a separate room of their house. I did not know that she has been quarantined  in such a manner."   

UNO SM Mahfuzur Rahman told media that legal action would be taken against those who forced a female health worker to spend in a thatched cabin.

Kotalipara police OC sheikh Lutfor Rahman informed that the women was taken to her home.





Action will be taken against those involved, he added.

LY

Related Topics

Quarantine  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
SAASCO Group distributes PPE in Gopalganj
Mobile court fines trader for selling expired dates
Man dies as tractor overturns in Bagerhat
12 traders fined for hiking prices


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft