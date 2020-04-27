

Quarantine in an isolated dry pond!



Local people following the order of an Awami League leader forced the woman to stay in the cabin in a dried a pond at Lokhonda village in Kotalipara upazila



The incident drew huge criticism as some pictures were posted on the social media.



It is known that the woman worked at Impulse Hospital in Dhaka. She came to home on leave.



As the news of her homecoming spread, local peole at the directives from Sadullapur union Awami League organising secretary Proshanto Baroi kept the woman in quarantine in a thatched cabin built on a dried pond, 400 meters far from her house.



Quarantine in an isolated dry pond! "I've been spending here for a week in a subhuman condition under the sun and rain. I provided health service to the people. Now, my health is under threat. I was unaware about the cruelty of people," lamented the health worker.





Denying allegation against him, Baroi said the decision was taken by local people.



Meanwhile, Kotalipara upazila health officer Sushanto Baidya said, "I've asked the girl's family to keep her in a separate room of their house. I did not know that she has been quarantined in such a manner."



UNO SM Mahfuzur Rahman told media that legal action would be taken against those who forced a female health worker to spend in a thatched cabin.



Kotalipara police OC sheikh Lutfor Rahman informed that the women was taken to her home.











Action will be taken against those involved, he added.



