

Policybazaar sees term, life insurance sales go up 40%



India’s largest online insurance provider, term and life insurance policy sales in the policy market in March and April have increased by 40% compared to the same period in 2010 and consumer interest is only growing.



"At a time when our many competitive channels - bank branch networks and agent networks - seemed more difficult to do business with, we continue to get customers. Moreover, we can tell our customers that we are open for business, on television and other media channels I was aggressive,” Chief Executive Sarbvir Singh told Moneycontrol in an interview.



The biggest growth has been in term insurance, said Singh, who took over the corner office at the Gurugram-headquarters startup in February this year.



Wage cuts and job cuts could put a huge strain on people's incomes, although April has been a great month for business.



The government extended the nationwide lockdown from April 14 to May 3, although some restrictions since then have made it easier to restore partial economic activity in highly contagious virus-free areas.



Doing good business in the policy market is important at a time when Sloden is in the fintech business. As incomes fall and consumers suffer, payments and payments start to plummet.



Singh thinks perhaps the fear of a deadly disease and growing awareness was helping the insurance sector find more adopters in India’s short-term market.



The company is also looking at a lot of research about insurance cover for senior citizens, but most are looking at higher prices.



In addition to insurance, the savings business also showed 10 to 15% growth, indicating that consumers are expecting a rapid economic recovery, Singh said. Most of the paid offline channels were closed, online sales rose.



The former venture capitalist said many saw the policy market as a front-end lead-generating entity but the company was a massive sales and service partner alongside the customer, the former venture capitalist said.-Internet











