Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home Business

Policybazaar sees term, life insurance sales go up 40%

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 4:36 PM  Count : 66
Observer Online Desk

Policybazaar sees term, life insurance sales go up 40%

Policybazaar sees term, life insurance sales go up 40%

Coronavirus outbreaks and lockdowns have crippled the fintech sector, but the insurance business seems to be growing at this time of economic uncertainty.

India’s largest online insurance provider, term and life insurance policy sales in the policy market in March and April have increased by 40% compared to the same period in 2010 and consumer interest is only growing.

"At a time when our many competitive channels - bank branch networks and agent networks - seemed more difficult to do business with, we continue to get customers. Moreover, we can tell our customers that we are open for business, on television and other media channels I was aggressive,” Chief Executive Sarbvir Singh told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The biggest growth has been in term insurance, said Singh, who took over the corner office at the Gurugram-headquarters startup in February this year.

Wage cuts and job cuts could put a huge strain on people's incomes, although April has been a great month for business.

The government extended the nationwide lockdown from April 14 to May 3, although some restrictions since then have made it easier to restore partial economic activity in highly contagious virus-free areas.

Doing good business in the policy market is important at a time when Sloden is in the fintech business. As incomes fall and consumers suffer, payments and payments start to plummet.

Singh thinks perhaps the fear of a deadly disease and growing awareness was helping the insurance sector find more adopters in India’s short-term market.

The company is also looking at a lot of research about insurance cover for senior citizens, but most are looking at higher prices.

In addition to insurance, the savings business also showed 10 to 15% growth, indicating that consumers are expecting a rapid economic recovery, Singh said. Most of the paid offline channels were closed, online sales rose.

The former venture capitalist said many saw the policy market as a front-end lead-generating entity but the company was a massive sales and service partner alongside the customer, the former venture capitalist said.-Internet





GY

Related Topics

Insurance   Trading   India  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Grocery stores, small shops to remain open until 4pm
Amazon, Flipkart ask India to ease sale of non-essential items
Big oil’s dilemma: Cut dividends or cut operations
Policybazaar sees term, life insurance sales go up 40%
RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines
Facebook’s new video calls let 50 people drop in


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft