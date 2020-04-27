3 Bangladeshis detained in India’s Tripura

Agartala map. (Collected)

Three Bangladeshi construction workers were detained in Tripura of India on Sunday.





The detainees are Kabir Hossain, 23, Tahid Osman, 19, and Kabir Islam, 22. They all are the inhabitants of Rajshahi district, reports an Indian local daily newspaper.





The report said that they worked at a construction site at Tripura University. On information, a team of Indian police, led by Amtali Police Station officer in-charge Sidhwartha Shankar, conducted a drive at the university and detained the trio.





During initial interrogation, they confessed that they are the citizens of Bangladesh and they went there around 11 months ago.













The detainees were sent to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala for coronavirus test.





MM/ALM/LY