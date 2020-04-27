List of small traders being prepared in Dinajpur's Phulbari





List of small traders in Phulbar upazila of Dinajpur is being prepared from Monday as per the government order.





For this, a long queue of the traders are seen from the morning with the photocopies of trade licences and voter IDs.





They are facing troubles as some officers are remain absent in office due to general holidays.













The processing will be continued till April 29.





Phulbari municipality mayor Md Murtoja Sarker Manik said, "We are preparing the list of the small traders as per the government order. Any traders who has no trade licence can be included in the list."





HR/TF



