

BRRI Hybrid 5 yield brings smiles to Netrakona farmers

Farmers in the haor areas of Netrakona district happy over good yield of BRRI Hybrid Dhan 5, a high yielding variety of rice developed by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).



The paddy was harvested at Baghrua village in Sadar upazila of the district on Monday.



Farmer Shah Abul Khayer of the village harvested the paddy from 60 decimal land.



He collected the seeds from BRRI in Gazipur’s Joydevpur.



Shah Alam said following the suggestion of agriculture officers, he cultivated this HYV paddy and he harvested more than a maund from each decimal land.



Netrakona Sadar upazila deputy assistant agriculture officer Bimal Kumar Sarkar said the BRRI Hybrid 5 is insect and diseases tolerant as well as high-yielding.



