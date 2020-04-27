Doctor among 3 test positive for COVID-19 in Manikganj





Three persons including a doctor tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Manikganj.





The number of cases rose to 16 in the district, civil surgeon Dr Anwarul Amin Akhand confirmed on Monday.





Sadar upazila health and family planning officer Dr Lutfor Rahman said infected another man and his son are the residents of Tinpotti area under Manikganj municipalty.













Samples of 13 people of the family have been collected where the duo found positive for the virus infection.





Meanwhile, Singair upazila health and family planning officer Dr Md Seconder Ali Mollah said a female doctor of the hospital contracted the novel coronavirus.





She returned to his village home from Dhaka on April 25.



