BNP leader Rizvi critically ill





Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been suffering from stomach problems since 1984 as he received a bullet during anti-Ershad movement.





BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed is seriously ill.He felt abdominal pain and was vomiting since Sunday, said a party source.The BNP leaders is taking treatment at home under the supervision of the party's health affairs assistant secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam.Rizvi sought doa from the country people.LY