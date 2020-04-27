Video
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:32 PM
BNP leader Rizvi critically ill

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 3:43 PM  Count : 173
Observer Online Report

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed is seriously ill.

He felt abdominal pain and was vomiting since Sunday, said a party source.

The BNP leaders is taking treatment at home under the supervision of the party's health affairs assistant secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam.





Rizvi sought doa from the country people.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been suffering from stomach problems since 1984 as he received a bullet during anti-Ershad movement.

