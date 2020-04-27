Video
Monday, 27 April, 2020
Countryside

Meherpur street shop owners in trouble due to corona

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020
Observer Correspondent

The wayside shops in Gangni upazila of Meherpur have remained closed for a month to prevent the spread of coronavirus, impacting the lives and work of small traders.

The pandemic spread across the country, all the shops except food, kitchen markets  and drug stores have been asked to close.

Many footpath traders are doing business by opening their shops off and on. But, there is no way for tea vendors and small repairers  on the footpath.

Asha Begum, a wayside tea vendor in front of Gangni Upazila Parishad, said the local administration closed her shop a month ago due to Coronavirus. But, she did not get any government assistance.

Bazlur Rahman, who repairs umbrella, flashlight and damaged lock and key, said his family lived on the income from here. But, now, he does not have work following closure of his makeshift workplace.

Tea sellers Rafiqul Islam, Jenarul and Mokhles said the same thing.





Mina Kumari, an wayside hotel owner, said she and her husband were somehow passing their days with the little income. But, they are in a big crisis now because of the closure. Without government support, there is no money with which to run the family.

Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dilara Rahman said shops have been asked to close due to environmental conditions. They have been provided with the assistances and it will continue.

“If the situation became normal, the shop will be allowed to open. Everyone has to deal with the effort,” she said.

MR/LY



