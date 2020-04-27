Elderly man among 2 die with corona symptoms in Barguna

Two men died with coronavirus symptoms in Barguna district early Tuesday.





The deceased were identified as 75-year-old man, a resident of Dhalua union in Sadar upazila, and Mainur Rahman Nishat, 27, of Borguna municipal area.





Local sources said Nishat had been suffering from fever and respiratory problems. He suffered from extreme breathing problems after 12 mid night. But they could not get any doctors or ambulance to take him to a hospital.





Later, he died at early hours.





Meanwhile, local administration put the house under lockdown after the death.





Meanwhile, the septuagenarian also died with fever and respiratory problems. The family members secretly buried him at early hours. They claimed that the old man died of old age complications.













Barguna civil surgeon Humayun Shahid Khan said Nishat’s sample was collected for the corona test. But they do not know anything about the elderly man.





