7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs





Seven more people died from novel coronavirus and 497 persons tested positive in the country in last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services additional director general Nasima Sultana confirmed the figure on Monday at the regular bulletin on COVID-19 situation.







Nine more patients recovered from the disease, raising the recovery number to 131.





The death toll in Bangladesh now stood at 152 while the number of the virus infected cases rose to 5,913.She informed some 4,192 samples were collected during the period, of which 3,812 were tested.