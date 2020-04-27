Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 April, 2020, 10:31 PM
latest 7 deaths, 497 new cases confirmed in 24 hrs        All sectors to become normal gradually: PM       
Home Business

RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020 at 1:27 PM  Count : 203
Observer Online Report

RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines

RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines


Production at some readymade garment (RMG) factories in Ashulia and Savar has been resumed without maintaining health guidelines and social distancing.

Thousands of workers were seen going to their work places on Monday morning.

Industrial police sources said the RMG workers joined their works peacefully at around 300 factories including the DEPZ. 

They entered the factories without maintaining social distancing which increases the risk of spread of deadly coronavirus.





The factory workers alleged that they have been forced to return from respective village homes. But there is not enough health protections inside the factories.

Earlier, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have decided to reopen all the factories on limited scale.

TF/LY

Related Topics

RMG   reopen  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Grocery stores, small shops to remain open until 4pm
Amazon, Flipkart ask India to ease sale of non-essential items
Big oil’s dilemma: Cut dividends or cut operations
Policybazaar sees term, life insurance sales go up 40%
RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines
Facebook’s new video calls let 50 people drop in


Latest News
Man dies in Dumuria road accident
Kids return to school in Norway
BB creates Tk 10,000 cr scheme for CMSME sector
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chowgachha
Air Force continues programmes to check coronavirus
Three more infected with corona in Panchagarh
Umar Akmal banned for three years
Food aid distributed among imam, muazzins in Naraynagnaj
Kim ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Commerce Ministry warns against irregularities in TCB operations
Most Read News
RMG factories reopen on limited scale
Bangladesh virus death toll climbs to 145, infected cases 5,000
El Salvador prisoners on lockdown after 22 murders in a day
Educational instts to remain shut till Sept, says PM
Drug Admin works against nat'l interest: Zafrullah Chy
Online education and research: Covid-19 context
Saudi Arabia lifts lockdown partially
Who is Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju?
College student 'hacked dead by schoolboy'
Vaccine trial participant 'fine' after reports of death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft