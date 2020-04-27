RMG factories reopen without maintaining health guidelines





Production at some readymade garment (RMG) factories in Ashulia and Savar has been resumed without maintaining health guidelines and social distancing.





Thousands of workers were seen going to their work places on Monday morning.





Industrial police sources said the RMG workers joined their works peacefully at around 300 factories including the DEPZ.





They entered the factories without maintaining social distancing which increases the risk of spread of deadly coronavirus.













The factory workers alleged that they have been forced to return from respective village homes. But there is not enough health protections inside the factories.