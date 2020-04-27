Video
Monday, 27 April, 2020
Countryside

BGB distributes food among corona hit people

Published : Monday, 27 April, 2020
Our Correspondent

BGB distributes food among corona hit people

BGB distributes food among corona hit people



Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) distributed food materials among over 500 poor families living in border area of Phulbari upazila in Kurigram on Monday.

Maintaining social distance, BGB-15 distributed foods at Taluk Shimulbari School field at around 11:30am and Kashipur Degree College field at 12 noon on behalf of “Bidyananda Foundation”.

Lalmonirhat BGB-15 deputy captain Major MM Shah Alam, Shimulbari UP chairman Ejahar Ali, Golden Future Academy founding chairman Habibur Rahman Habib, among others, were present there.





Everyone got six kgs rice, one kg lentil, two kgs flour, 500 grams soybean oil, one packet semolina, and one packet biscuit.

ACR/ALM/TF
 


